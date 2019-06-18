Plaisance Auto won the Morgan City Recreation Department's Minor League this season. Team members are front row from left, Piers Picou, Larson Landry and Kameron Nelson. On the back row are head coach Cody Gros, Isaac Price, Luke Gros, Brandon Guagliardo, Ashton Bias, Johnathan Franklin and assistant coach Sam Guagliardo. (The Daily Review/Corwin Murray)
G&J Land & Marine won the Morgan City Recreation City League this season. Team members are front row from left, Kaleb Boudreaux, Tanner Grizzaffi, Christopher Tran, Braden Pellegrin and Michael Carbonell. On the middle row are Austin Rodriguez, Aiden Henry, Ethan Henry, Deros Soto, Josiah Voision, Jarrius Ingram and Maddox Justilian. On the back row are head coach Matt Grizzaffi and assistant coach Merlin Boudreaux. (The Daily Review/Corwin Murray)
Dragna Brothers won the Morgan City Recreation Department Dixie League this season. Team members are, kneeling from left, Bryce Talbot, Landyn Ramagos, Bryan Cordero, Lucas Pickens, Conner Daigle and Madden Booty. Standing are assistant coach Keith Daigle, Chaz' Pickens, Jaydon Ward, Anthony Bourgeois, Brandon Cordero, Jamyre Bias, Luke Williams and head coach Chase Pickens. (The Daily Review/Corwin Murray)
MCRD youth baseball league champs
The Morgan City Recreation Department recognized its league champs during youth baseball closing ceremonies Thursday. The Minor League, City League and Dixie League champs are listed below.