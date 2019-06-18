MCRD youth baseball league champs

G&J Land & Marine won the Morgan City Recreation City League this season. Team members are front row from left, Kaleb Boudreaux, Tanner Grizzaffi, Christopher Tran, Braden Pellegrin and Michael Carbonell. On the middle row are Austin Rodriguez, Aiden Henry, Ethan Henry, Deros Soto, Josiah Voision, Jarrius Ingram and Maddox Justilian. On the back row are head coach Matt Grizzaffi and assistant coach Merlin Boudreaux. (The Daily Review/Corwin Murray)