MCRD sets flag football, cheerleading sign-ups
The Morgan City Recreation Department is accepting sign-ups for flag football and cheerleading.
Flag football is open to boys and girls who will be 7 years old by Sept. 1 and will not turn 13 years old by Sept. 1. There is no weight limit.
The cost to participate is $45 for one child, $35 for a second child and $30 for a third child. No family will pay more than $110.
A physical exam must be complete, while a copy of the child’s birth certificate also must be supplied.
Cheerleading is open to those who will be 7 years old by Sept. 1 and who will not turn 13 years old by Sept. 1.
The entry fee is $45 for the first child, $35 for the second child and $30 for the third child, with no family paying more than $110.
A copy of the child’s birth certificate must be submitted.