MCRD sets flag football, cheerleading sign-ups

The Morgan City Recreation Department is accepting sign-ups for flag football and cheerleading.

Flag football is open to boys and girls who will be 7 years old by Sept. 1 and will not turn 13 years old by Sept. 1. There is no weight limit.

The cost to participate is $45 for one child, $35 for a second child and $30 for a third child. No family will pay more than $110.

A physical exam must be complete, while a copy of the child’s birth certificate also must be supplied.

Cheerleading is open to those who will be 7 years old by Sept. 1 and who will not turn 13 years old by Sept. 1.

The entry fee is $45 for the first child, $35 for the second child and $30 for the third child, with no family paying more than $110.

A copy of the child’s birth certificate must be submitted.