MCRD names all-star teams, recognizes sportsmanship award winners

The Morgan City 7-and-8-year-old All-Stars were announced during closing ceremonies

Thursday at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. Team members are, front row from left, Bryson Landry, William Tycer, Larson Landry, Noah Voisin, Malachi Justilian, Gabriel Thomas and Brayden Mayon. On the middle row are Brayden Mitchell, Drew Irwin, JeArius Bias, Brandon Guagliardo and Luke Gros. On the back row are assistant coaches Ruben Thomas and Cody Gros, head coach Darren Mayon and assistant coach Matt Tycer. (The Daily Review/Corwin Murray)