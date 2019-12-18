MCRD holds Biddy opening ceremony

Morgan City Recreation Department’s Biddy Basketball opening ceremony was held Tuesday night at the M.D. Shannon gym. Morgan City Mayor Frank “Boo” Grizzaffi, left, and city councilmen took part in the ceremonial opening tip-off to open the season. Tossing up the ball was Lou Tamporello, fourth from left, and fighting for the ball were Steve Domangue, second from left and Mark Stephens, third from left. The biddy season will continue through Jan. 24 when closing ceremonies will be held. Councilman Tim Hymel, right, looks on. Councilman Ron Bias was also on hand.