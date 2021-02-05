MCHS soccer team ready for playoffs

The Morgan City Tigers will enter the Division III soccer playoffs as the No. 20 seed and will travel to face No. 13 Leesville Friday.

Morgan City, which concluded its regular season with a 6-11-2 overall mark, including a 2-3-1 record in District 6-III play, will meet the host squad at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Leesville enters the postseason with a 9-4-1 overall record, including a 6-0 mark in District 2-III action.

The teams have three common opponents: Holy Savior Menard, South Terrebonne and DeRidder.

Morgan City lost to South Terrebonne and DeRidder and defeated Holy Savior Menard.

Leesville lost to South Terrebonne and Holy Savior Menard and defeated DeRidder.

Leesville has won nine straight. Its final regular season game was canceled.

Morgan City concluded its regular season with a 4-0 victory against Ellender at home Monday in nondistrict action, snapping a two-game losing streak.

In addition to defeating Holy Savior Menard and Ellender during the regular season, the Tigers also were victorious against Patrick Taylor, H.L. Bourgeois, L.W. Higgins and Lutcher. They tied Terrebonne and De La Salle.

Morgan City competed in the Copa Acadiana and Terrebonne tournaments this season.

Lady Tigers

finish season

The Morgan City Lady Tigers concluded their season Monday with a tie against Ellender in nondistrict action in Morgan City.

It was one of two ties the Lady Tigers had this season as they also tied De La Salle in District 6-III action.

Morgan City finished its season 0-16-2, includ-ing an 0-5-1 record in district.

The squad competed in the Copa Acadiana and Terrebonne tournaments this season.