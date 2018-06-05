MCHS Alumni Softball Tourney set for late July

Tue, 06/05/2018 - 2:03pm Geoffrey Stoute
Staff Report

The second annual Morgan City High School Alumni Softball Tournament will be held July 28-29 at Kemper Williams Park near Patterson.
Registration is $250 per team, while a $25 fee per ice chest will be assessed. The team entry deadline is June 8.
Tournament proceeds will be donated to the Morgan City High School Athletic department.
For more information or to sponsor the event, contact Kevin Williams at 337-781-3540 or kevin_williams101@yahoo.com

