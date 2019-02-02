MC Biddy Hoops Closing Ceremonies

Flawless Printing was the Morgan City Biddy Basketball 7-and-8-year-old champs. Team members are, kneeling from left, Zachary Ziegenbush, Keilen Johnson, Alvaro Franco, Jaslynne Cerda and Jordin Jackson. On the middle row are Jorden Geason, Jaxon Plaisance, Michael Mayfield III, Jace Sevin and Kymani Conley. On the back row are assistant coach Barry Walker and head coach Tim Matthews. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
Skippers For Sports was the Morgan City Recreation Department's 9-and-10-year-old league champs. Team members are, kneeling from left, Cade Gagliano, Jermichael Dural, Dillon Ebbecke and Landyn Ramagos. On the back row are James Bolner, Jaryan Bias, head coach Surface Dural, Emma Lind and Da'Kylah Green. Not pictured are Jamyre Bias, Shayne LaCoste and Brennan White. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
Spitale's Pharmacy won the Morgan City Recreation Department's 11-and-12-year-old league this season. Team members are, from left, Anthony Bourgeois III, Jack Lipari, Lucas Pickens, Keiton Laverne, Julyin Harris and head coach Chase Pickens. Not pictured are Tate Fotenot, James Fuhrer III, Nylan Grogan, Shamus LaCoste, Leonardo Torres, Jayden Ward and Kaleb Willis. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
The Morgan City 7-and-8-year-old Biddy Basketball All-Stare team is, kneeling from left, Hayden Ladner, Blake Blanchard, Carter Becnel, Ti'aysia Chapman, Drew Barousse and Tre'onna Chapman. On the middle row are Michael Mayfield III, Keilen Johnson, Timothy Junifer, Taylen Carbins, Kymoni Conley and Jorden Geason. On the back row are assistant coach Barry Walker and head coach Tim Matthews. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
The Morgan City 9-and-10-year-old All-Star Biddy Basketball team is, kneeling from left, Jaryan Bias, Ryan Valentine, Zha'kel Roberson, Tylen Mingo and Kade Allen. On the back row are Hayden Marcantel, Javien Colbert, Micah Wilkerson, Blaze Ashley, Kyiah Junifer and Kahyri Jones. Not pictured are Jamyre Bias and head coach Charles "Moonie" Maize. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
MC Biddy Hoops Closing Ceremonies
The Morgan City Recreation Department recognized its league champs and all-star teams at closing ceremonies Jan. 25 at M.D. Shannon Elementary.