Luc leads Central Catholic in losing effort

Central Catholic fell to Assumption 3-0 (25-22, 25-13 and 25-13) Tuesday in volleyball action on the road.

Katie Luc led Central Catholic with 20 assists and two digs.

Other top Central Catholic contributors were as follows: Gweneth Dohmann, eight kills, one ace, six digs and one block assist; Haley Fontenot, five kills, seven digs and two solo blocks; Charlotte Callais, five digs; Kennedy Grizzaffi, three kills and two solo blocks; Lucy Hamer, three aces and two digs; and Kamille Lightfoot, two kills and one block assist.

Tuesday, Central Catholic fell to Lafayette Christian in straight sets, 25-13, 25-19 and 25-21.

Luc led Central Catholic with 17 assists and one dig.

Other top Central Catholic contributors were as follows: Callais, 11 digs; Fontenot, five kills and eight digs; Grizzaffi, five kills; Hamer, five aces, one assist and 10 digs; Lightfoot, three kills and five solo blocks; and Emily Lipari, nine digs.

The Central Catholic Lady Eagles defeated Morgan City 3-0 (25-19, 25-13 and 25-19) at Morgan City Saturday.

Fontenot and Luc led the Lady Eagles. Fontenot had 11 kills and six digs, while Luc recorded one kill, 29 assists and eight digs.

Other top Central Catholic contributors were as follows: Dohmann, eight kills and two digs; Lipari, one assist and 10 digs; Callais, 10 digs; Grizzaffi, six kills, two aces, two digs and two solo blocks; Lightfoot, five kills; Bri’yannah Johnson, two kills and two blocks; and Hamer, two aces, two assists and two digs.

On Sept. 17, Central Catholic fell to H.L. Bourgeois 3-2 (25-21, 23-25, 25-23, 17-25 and 15-17) in Morgan City.

The Lady Eagles had 51 kills, 48 assists, 71 digs and 14 solo blocks.

Fontenot and Luc led Central Catholic. Fontenot had 16 kills, 13 digs and two solo blocks, while Luc had 45 assists, one ace and nine digs.

Other top Central Catholic contributors were as follows: Dohmann, 13 kills, five digs and two solo blocks; Grizzaffi, 12 kills, one ace, four digs and four solo blocks; Lipari, two aces, two assists and 18 digs; Callais, 13 digs; Lightfoot, five kills, four solo blocks and one block assist; Hamer, one kill, one ace and seven digs; and Johnson, three kills, one dig and two solo blocks.

MCHS defeats

Patterson

The Morgan City Lady Tigers defeated Patterson 3-0 (25-12, 25-11 and 25-21) in nondistrict action at Morgan City Tuesday.

No individual stats were available from either team.

In junior varsity, Morgan City won 25-15 and 25-13, while the Lady Tigers took the freshman match 25-15 and 15-9.

Saturday, Morgan City fell to Central Catholic 3-0 (25-19, 25-13 and 25-19).

Mary Vincent and Haylie Crappell led Morgan City. Vincent had 12 assists and 12 digs, while Crappell had six kills and 17 digs.

Other top Morgan City contributors were Brynn Stephens, one kill and 11 digs, and Faith Bailey, four kills and eight digs.

On Sept. 17, Morgan City fell to Hahnville on the road 3-0 (25-19, 25-18 and 25-18).

No individual stats were submitted.

On Sept. 16, Morgan City defeated Houma Christian 3-0 (25-19, 25-21 and 25-8).Stephens and Vincent led the Lady Tigers. Stephens finished with three aces, 13 digs, three kills and one assist, while Crappell had one block, one ace, 11 digs, three kills and one assist.

Other top Morgan City contributors were as follows: Bailey, one ace, five digs, six kills and one assist; Mariah Pleasant, one block assist, two aces, three digs, two kills and one assist; and Hailey Denning, three aces, three digs and two assists.

Berwick falls twice

The Berwick Lady Panthers fell twice this week, dropping matches to Highland Baptist Monday in New Iberia and H.L. Bourgeois Tuesday in Berwick.

On Sept. 17, the Lady Panthers won their first game of the season with a victory against Ellender in straight sets by scores of 25-20, 25-12 and 25-18 in Berwick.

Monday, Berwick fell to Highland Baptist 3-0 (25-16, 25-13 and 25-16) in New Iberia.

Tuesday, Berwick fell to H.L. Bourgeois 3-0 (25-8, 25-8 and 25-17).

No individual stats were submitted from any of the matches.