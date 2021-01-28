LSU will open baseball season Feb. 19 at Alex Box

LSU recently released its 2021 baseball schedule, which includes 10 three-game Southeastern Conference series.

Starting times and dates for all games are subject to change once the SEC determines its television schedule.

The 2021 season opens at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field at 7 p.m. on Feb. 19, when the Tigers face Air Force to begin Military Appreciation Weekend. LSU also will meet Notre Dame and Louisiana Tech during the opening weekend.

The non-conference schedule also features weekend home games against Youngstown State, Nicholls, Baylor and UT-San Antonio and a weekend series versus Oral Roberts. LSU will play midweek matchups against all of Louisiana’s Division I programs.

The 30-game Southeastern Conference slate begins with a weekend home series versus Mississippi State on March 19.

The Tigers also will host league foes Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Arkansas and Alabama, and LSU will travel to Tennessee, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Auburn and Texas A&M.