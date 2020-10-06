LSU players ranked among top freshman talents

LSU outfielder Dylan Crews and right-handed pitcher Ty Floyd are ranked among Baseball America magazine’s Top 10 college baseball incoming freshmen.

Crews is No. 4 on the list, and Floyd is No. 10. LSU joins Miami (Fla.) as the only schools with multiple players in the Top 10.

Crews is a 6-foot, 200-pound product of Longwood High School in Lake Mary, Florida.

“Crews wanted to be a part of the LSU baseball program so much that he removed his name from the draft the week before the event began, reaffirming his commitment to the Tigers,” Baseball America said in its scouting report on him.

Floyd is a 6-foot, 2-inch, 190-pound product of Rockmart High School in Rockmart, Georgia.

“Floyd is LSU’s top newcomer on the mound, and while breaking into the Tigers’ rotation this spring won’t be easy, he’s got the talent to pitch important innings,” Baseball America said in its scouting report on him.

“His electric fastball sits 92-95 mph to go with a big breaking ball and changeup.”

Baseball America ranked LSU’s 17-man class of incoming players No. 2 last month in its annual recruiting survey. The newcomers joined LSU’s returning players on Wednesday for the start of the Tigers’ six-week fall practice period, which continues through Nov. 10.