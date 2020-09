Louisiana State Horseshoe Pitching Championships

Welsh

Sept. 26

Class A Men

First place, David Reed, Welsh, 4 wins-1 loss, 46.5 ringer percentage; second place, Eddie Guidry, Port Allen, 3-2, 29.5; and third place, Ricky Richard, Church Point, 3-2, 38.5.

Class B Men

First, Dale Pearce, Bayou Vista, 5-0, 34.5; second, Jr. McCowin, Bastrop, 4-1, 32.0; and third, Glenn Miller, Belle River, 3-2, 14.0.

Class C Men

First, Hilton Rhodes, Bayou Vista, 5-0, 19.5; second, Joseph Thomas, Erwinville, 3-2, 13.0; and third, Clay Weaver, Lacassine, 3-2, 7.5.

Class A Women

First, Wanda Lantz, Marrero, 7-1, 53.8; second, Sharla Fontenot, Lacassine, 6-2, 44.3; and third, Mary Begnaud, Lacassine, 5-2, 42.8.

Lantz and Fontenot were tied after regulation. Lantz defeated Fontenot in a 30-shoe playoff to claim class and women’s tournament champion.

Class A Men Elders

First, Tim Gilmore, Bayou Vista, 5-0, 57.0; second, Al Dodson, Morgan City, 4-1, 48.5; and third, Burnie Williams, Morgan City, 3-2, 51.5.

Class B Men Elders

First, Danny Navarre, Carlyss, 5-1, 32.8; second, Louis Gaudet, Lake Charles, 3-3, 29.4; and third, Larry Pertuit, Marrero, 3-3, 26.7.