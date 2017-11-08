Local teams to enter the playoffs starting Friday

West St. Mary, Centerville and Hanson Memorial will all enter the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Prep Playoffs with opening round games scheduled for Friday in the respective classes.

West St. Mary will travel to play Pine on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Class 2A bi-district contest.

Centerville will take to the road to play Merryville on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Class A bi-district game.

The Hanson Memorial Tigers will travel to Ruston to battle Cedar Creek in the Division IV opening round on Friday at 7 p.m.