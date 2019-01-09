Local teams do well in recent action

The Hanson Memorial Lady Tigers earned consecutive victories over Jeanerette and False River Academy at home in the friendly confines of the Billy Gene Talbot Gym.

On Mondaym the Hanson Memorial Lady Tigers claimed a 46-22 victory over the Jeanerette Lady Tigers.

Carlie Pellerin tossed in a game-high 16 points to help propel the Hanson Lady Tigers. A’myrie Foulcard also finished in double digits with 12 points. Other top scorers for the Lady Tigers were: Camille Baker, 6; Riley Trahan, 5; Abby Dugas, 5; Celia Bishop, 3 and Madison Parro, 2.

In Friday’s action, Hanson Memorial rolled to a 58-47 victory over the False River Academy Lady Gators in non-district action.

A’myrie Foulcard pumped in a game-high 22 points to lead the way for the Hanson Lady Tigers.

Other top scorers were: Carlie Pellerin, 8; Camille Baker, 6; Abby Dugas, 6; Rosemarie Colley, 5; and Celia Bishop, 1.

Hanson will play host to Sacred Heart tonight beginning at 6 p.m.

Franklin posted its third straight District 7-2A victory with a 70-37 triumph over the Delcambre Panthers here Tuesday at the DHS Gym.

J’Michael Gray tallied 22 points to lead the Franklin Hornets, who are currently 3-0 in league play. Zy’Quan Webber tossed in 14 points while Travis Zeno and Braydon Ward pushed through 10 points apiece. Zavius Webber recorded five points while Kim Michael Provost III contributed four points with Kylan Peters adding three points and Malik King bagging two points.

Franklin raced outfront by a 15-5 first quarter margin before grabbing a lop-sided 32-12 lead at intermission. Franklin soared to a 56-20 advantage after three quarters on the way to the huge 70-27 victory.

West St. Mary erupted for a 25-11 run in the third quarter en route to a 67-48 victory over the Catholic High School of New Iberia Panthers in District 7-2A action Tuesday at the WSMHS Gym.

Taylun Druilhet led the Wolfpack with a game-high 21 points on six floor shots and 7 of 10 free throws. James Poledor added 12 points while Javon Robertson pumped in 11 points to polish off the West St. Mary Wolfpack double digit scorers.

Other top scorers for WSM were: Jackyric Roberson, 6; OShawn Smith, 5; Jacoby Fontenot, 3 and Kayshawn Pierre, 2.

Kolde Chretien led Catholic High with 19 points.

West St. Mary (2-1 in District 7-2A) will travel to face rival Jeanerette on Friday in league play.

The Delcambre Lady Panthers topped the Franklin Lady Hornets 67-58 Tuesday in District 7-2A action at the DHS Gym

Leading scorer for the Lady Hornets was Sta’Trail Butler with 20 points on 7 FGs and 2 3FGs. Other scorers were Makhia Fernandez with 13 points on 6 FGs and 1-3 FTs, Autumn Jones with 10 points on 4 FGs and 2-5 FTs, and Alkia Robinson with 8 points on 4 FGs. Leading the Lady Panthers was Chloe Hernandez with 14 points on 3 FGs and 8 of 12 FTs.

The Lady Hornets will host Morgan City tomorrow in non-district play. Game time is 5:00.