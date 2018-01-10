Lady Panthers score win over FSHS Lady Hornets

AliRae Falgout scored a game-high 15 points to lead the Decambre Lady Panthers to a 55-30 District 7-2A win over the Franklin Lady Hornets Tuesday at the FSHS Gym.

The Delcambre Lady Panthers broke open a 21-21 halftime knot with a decisive 21-4 run in the third quarter, securing a 42-25 advantage. Down the stretch, the Lady Panthers handed the Lady Hornets their first league loss of the season with the 55-30 win.

Franklin (4-1 in league play) was led by Sta’Trail Butler’s 13 points.

Other top scorers for FSHS were: Makhia Fernandez, 5; Ajontae McDaniel, 4; Jazmin Brent, 4 and Aaliyah Smith, 4.

Franklin will travel to play South Terrebonne tonight.

Falgout led Delcambre with 15 points, followed by Analie Mouton with 11 points and Chloe Hernandez with 10 points.