Lady Gators win 69-9 over FSHS

BOURG _ Chloe Fleming and Beth LeBlanc scored in double digits lifting the South Terrebonne Lady Gators to a 69-9 win over the Franklin Lady Hornets in non-district action.

Fleming scored 19 points while Beth LeBlanc added 15 points to led the Lady Gators.

South Terrebonne secured a 16-4 first quarter lead before earning a 41-10 halftime cushion. The Lady Gator held a 51-8 lead at the end of three quarters before icing away the 69-9 victory over Franklin.

Jazmin Brent led the Lady Hornets with three points on one field goal and 1 of 4 free throws. Sta’Trail Butler and A’aliyah Smith each had two points apiece while A’Jontae McDaniel and Kristen Perri finished with one point each.

Franklin will travel to face Ascension Episcopal on Friday in District 7-2A action.