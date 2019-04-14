Lady Bulldogs roll past Haynesville in playoffs

CENTERVILLE _ The No. 15 seeded Centerville Lady Bulldogs rolled past the No. 18 seeded Haynesville Lady Tors in the 2019 LHSAA Class 1-A Bi-district playoff contest 21-3 in three innings Thursday at the CHS Softball Complex.

Centerville Head Coach Nick Trosclair was pleased with discipline his young team showed in the state class 1-A opening win.

“I thought we were disciplined at the plate as we took advantaged of walks along with timely hitting,” stated Trosclair, who guided the Lady Bulldogs to the State Tournament in Sulphur last year. “My sophomore pitcher Chelsi Hebert pitched a great game and now we can go on to the second round. of the state playoffs.

Hebert was the winning pitcher after working three complete innings, surrendering three runs (one earned) on two hits with nine strikeouts and one walk.

Leading hitters for the Centerville Lady Bulldogs were: Dymond Darden, 2 runs, walk; Chelsi Hebert, 2-3, 4 runs, 2 RBI, walk; Islee Finley, 2 runs, walk; Avery Brasseaux, 3 runs, RBI, 3 walks; Nina Darden, 2 runs, RBI, 2 walks; Makema McDaniel, 2 runs, RBI, walk; Kaeleh Frederick, 2 runs, RBI, 2 walks and Alexis Estay, 2 RBI;

Centerville erupted for 11 runs in the bottom half of the first inning before adding 10 more in the second frame on the way to the 21-3 State Class 1-A playoff opening victory.

No. 15 Centerville will trave1 to face No. 2 Oak Grove on Monday at 4:30 p.m. in the regional round of the 2019 LHSAA Class 1-A Softball Playoffs.