The dstrict round of the Knights of Columbus Free Throw competition winners were, kneeling in no particular order, Noah Crowe, Berwick Junior High (11-year-old); Hayden Robinson, Berwick Junior High (12-year-old) and Jaharryus Griffin, Berwick Junior High (13-year-old) and Robert Conner, Berwick High School (14-year-old). Standing, are Daria Mabile, Berwick Junior High School (11-year-old), Ella Hover, Berwick High School (12-year-old), Winnie Mabile, Berwick Junior High (13-year-old) and Lyric Proctor, Centerville High School (14-year-old). Next competition will be the Diocesan level at Church Point High School on Feb. 24. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Kenny Alfred)

Knights of Columbus district free-throw contest winners

Fri, 02/16/2018 - 5:47pm Geoffrey Stoute

(Photo above)

