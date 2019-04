The LaGrange Karate Club recently held its Belt Promotion for the members receiving Red, Green, Brown and Black Belts. (First row)Brynne Colley, Jessica Capak, Issabella Hebert, Jack Colley, Jayvyn Banks and Ajaya Harris. (Second row) Lolita Banks, Sonya Naquin, Nathan Adams, Mason Myers and Anna Moore. The LaGrange Karate Club will hold its annual Exhibition tonight beginning at 6 p.m. at the LaGrange Elementary School Gym.