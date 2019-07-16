The Maurice Guidry Team finished first with a score of 51. Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan poses with team members Glenn Stockstill, Maurice Guidry, Chris Kohlenberg and Mike Garrett. (Submitted Photo/The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)

Pelican Contractors finished second in the Inaugural Chief Grogan Celebrity Golf Tournament with a score of 52. With Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan are team members Michael "The Beer Man" Lewis, Jonathan Scully, Jacob Dubois and Doug Streety. (Submitted Photo/The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)

David Levingston, right, won the award for the Long Drive contest at the Inaugural Chief Grogan Celebrity Golf Tournament. He receives his award from Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan. (Submitted Photo/The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)

Mike Kapp, right, won the award for the Closest to the Pin contest at the Inaugural Chief Grogan Celebrity Golf Tournament. Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan presents Kapp
his award. (Submitted Photo/The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)

Inaugural Chief Grogan Celebrity Golf Tournament winners

Tue, 07/16/2019 - 7:17pm

The Inaugural Chief Grogan Celebrity Golf Tournament was held June 28 at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild. The event featured three amateurs paired with a celebrity in each group playing in a scramble format. Below are the winners.

