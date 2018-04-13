Horseshoe Pitchers Association Week 2 Spring League report

Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association

Spring League

Week 2

W L

W.H.A.G. 11 7

Tails Up 11 7

Dilly Dilly 10 8

Heads Up 9 9

Kemper Ringers 8 10

Dud’s Club 5 13

Scratch point average: Tim Gilmore 84.3, Al Dodson 81.8, Dudley Michel 74.0, Gerald Prados 62.3 and Linda Dodson 56.3.

High individual ringer percentage: Gilmore 62.9, A. Dodson 59.2, Michel 55.0, Prados 45.0 and L. Dodson 33.3.

High scratch game: Gilmore 94, A. Dodson 88, Michel 81, L. Dodson 74, Prados 66 and Jimmy Percle 66.

Most ringers – one game: Gilmore 29, A. Dodson 26, Michel 25, L. Dodson 21 and Prados 19.

Most points – one night: Gilmore 258, A. Dodson 248, Michel 222, Prados 187 and Percle 177.

Most ringers – one night: Gilmore 77, A. Dodson 71, Michel 66 and Prados 54.

Most points one night – team: Dilly Dilly 522 and W.H.A.G. 446.

Most ringers one night – team: Dilly Dilly 138 and Kemper Ringers 114.

Best won-loss record: A. Dodson 6-0, Julius Lovell 5-1, Angela Percle 5-1, Prados 2-1, Glenn Miller 2-1, Mark Ordogne 2-1, J. Percle 4-2 and Randy Giroir 4-2.