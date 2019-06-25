The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association's Spring 2018 award winners were, from left, Mark Ordogne, Jimmy Percle, Angela Percle, Glenn Caillouet, Hilton Rhodes, Al Dodson and Tim Gilmore. Not pictured are James Montgomery, Tyler Bourdier and Gerald Prados. (Submitted Photo/Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)

The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association's 2018 Fall League Champions were Dudley Michel (team captain), Hilton Rhodes, Julius Lovell and Dwain Arceneaux. (Submitted Photo/Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)

The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association 2018 Fall award winners were, from left, Dudley Michel, Tim Hayles, Clyde Landry, Linda Dodson and Tim Gilmore. (Submitted Photo/Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)

Horseshoe pitchers association awards

Tue, 06/25/2019 - 6:44pm

The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association distributed its 2018 awards. Below are some of the award winners.

