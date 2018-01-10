Hornets win over Delcambre

ZyQuan Webber tossed in a game-high 18 points, leading the Franklin Hornets to a thrilling 90-45 District 7-2A victory over the Delcambre Panthers Tuesday at the FSHS Gym.

Nine Franklin players got in on the scoring in the sensational league win.

Webber led the way with 18 points on three treys, seven deuces and 2 of 4 charity shots. Zyriq Perry also finished in double digits with 13 points on three treys and a pair of deuces while Josh Parker bagged 12 points on seven field goals, including a pair of treys, along with 1 of 1 charity shots.

Rounding out the scoring for the Hornets were: Brayden Ward, 9; Jabari Daye, 6; Jarius Boyd, 6; Gharin Stansbury, 4 and Kylun Peters, 4.

T. Guilbeau led Delcambre with 11 points.