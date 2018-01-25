Franklin's Isreal Washington

Hornets pin 69-67 win over Jeanerette Tigers

Thu, 01/25/2018 - 10:43am Roger Stouff

JEANERETTE _ The Franklin Hornets benefited from a 25-11 second quarter run to pin a 69-67 District 7-2A win over the Jeanerette Tigers here Wednesday at the JHS Gym.
Franklin erased a 14-10 first-quarter deficit with the 25-11 flurry to earn a 35-25 lead at intermission. In the third quarter, the Hornets held a 50-41 advantage. Jeanerette went on a 26-19 fourth quarter run but it was too late as the Franklin Hornets held on for the nailing-biting 69-67 victory.
Brayden Ward led the Hornets balanced scoring attack with 13 points while Jabari Daye contributed 12 points.
Ward bagged his 13 points on one trey, a pair of deuces and 8 of 15 free throws. Daye collected 12 points on five floor baskets along with 2 of 8 charity shots.
Rounding out the scoring for the Hornets were: Josh Parker, 9;Jarius Boyd, 9; Isreal Washington, 7; Travis Zeno, 4; Zy Quan Webber, 4 and Zariq Perry, 3.
Toddrick Paul led the Tigers in scoring with 18 points while Devin Allen chipped in 11.
Franklin returns to action on Friday at West St. Mary.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018