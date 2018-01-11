Hornets beat S. Terrebonne

BOURG _ Isreal Washington and Josh Parker combined for 35 points, leading the Franklin Hornets to a 63-55 non-district victory over the South Terrebonne Gators here Wednesday.

Both teams played to a 13-13 knot in the opening quarter before Franklin went on a 14-9 run in the second quarter for a 27-22 lead at intermission. Franklin rallied for a 43-37 cushion at the end of three quarters thanks to a 16-15 run. Franklin outpointed South Terrebonne 20-18 in the final period on the way to the 63-55 victory.

Washington led Franklin in scoring with nine deuces and 1 of 4 charity shots for 19 points. Parker poured in 16 points on one trey, three deuces and 7 of 10 free throws.

Other top scorers for Franklin were: Jabari Daye, 8; Brayden Ward, 7; ZyQuan Webber, 6; Jarius Boyd, 5 and Gharin Stansbury, 2.

D. Miller led South Terrebonne with 12 points.