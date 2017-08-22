HANSON MEMORIAL TIGERS LINEMEN are pictured above prior to Friday’s annual jamboree. HMS’ linemen listed on the 2017 roster include: Zach Hebert, Ethan Vilcan Kris Carr, Jace Duhon, Donald Foulcard, Bailey Gianfayla, Jaymin LeBlanc, Laine St. Blanc, Seppe Pillaro, Josh Frost, Kade Daigle, Kane Boudreaux, Jack Vaccarella and Abdiel Macias. Hanson will travel to battle Opelousas Catholic in the annual high school jamboree on Friday at Westminster High School. The West St. Mary Wolfpack will play host to the Franklin Hornets in the annual jamboree on Friday beginning at 6 p.m. while the Centerville Bulldogs will travel to face the Central Catholic Eagles in the Morgan City Jamboree on Friday at 6 p.m. at Tiger Stadium in Morgan City.