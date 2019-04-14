Highland wins over CHS

NEW IBERIA _ Highland Baptist earned an 11-1 win over the Centerville Bulldogs in District 7-A Thursday at the HBCS Baseball Field.

Nathan Mount took the mound loss for the Bulldogs after pitching four innings, allowing seven runs (3 earned) on five hits with two strikeouts and two walks.

Dravyn Guilbeau (1-3, RBI) and Andrew Couvillier (1-2) were the leading hitters for Centerville.

Centerville (7-6, 1-5) will play host to ESA next Tuesday at noon.