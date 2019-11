The No. 12 seed Franklin Hornets will host the No. 21 seed Welsh Greyhounds in the LHSAA Class 2A bi-district playoffs tonight at 7 p.m. at J. C. Dry Stadium. Franklin finished the regular season with a 5-5 overall record while Welsh recorded a 2-8 won-loss worksheet. Admission for tonight’s first-round playoff contest is $9.