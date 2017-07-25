Henry Giroir wins St. Mary Golf & Country Club tournament

Every year during the PGA's The Masters week, St. Mary Golf & Country Club in Berwick holds its Masters Tournament. This year’s winner was Henry Giroir. Giroir was presented his green jacket by the 2016 winner Bruce Broussard. Henry started playing at St. Mary when he was 13 years old (he is now 78). In his teens, he also worked as a caddy and helped plant most of the trees on the course. Asked why he has played so long at St Mary he said, “I just love being out here. It is a great game, and you meet and get to enjoy the company of some great people.” Henry’s only hole-in-one came on the par 3 No. 3 hole when he was 28. Tournament Chairman Thomas Strader provides a Masters-style green jacket for the winner.