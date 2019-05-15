Halimar Shipyard and Skipper's play to a 16-all tie

Halimar Shipyard and Skipper’s for Sports played to a 16-all tie in Morgan City Recreation Department City League action Tuesday at Complex Park.

Ashton Ruffin led Halimar Shipyard with a 1-for-1 per-formance with a double and a run.

Other top Halimar offen-sive contributors were Daylen Booty, 1-for-2, and Jordan Gray and Chris Mar-tinez, each three runs.

Collin LaCoste, Jayce Se-vin and Trent Stockstill led Skipper’s. LaCoste finished 1-for-1 with a triple and two runs, while Sevin was 2-for-2 with three runs and Stockstill, 1-for-2 with a double and a run.

Stansbury & Associates 12, Taco Bell 7

Austen Gros doubled and Stansbury & Associates defeated Taco Bell 12-7 in Morgan City Recreation Department City League action at Complex Park Tuesday.

Gros finished 1-for-1 and scored a run.

Other top Stansbury & Associates offensive contributors were Parker Gros, 1-for-1 with two runs, and TyJay Francois, 1-for-2, a run.

Jaryan Bias and Owen Ta-bor led Taco Bell as each finished 1-for-2 with a run.

Other top Taco Bell offen-sive contributors were Talen Askew, 1-for-3, and Mason Forwood, two runs.

Tiger Island 12,

Taco Bell 5

Baylor Allen doubles and Tylen Mingo and Khyri Jones each collected two hits in Tiger Island’s 12-5 victory against Taco Bell Monday at City League action at Cypress Park in Morgan City.

Allen finished the game 1-for-2, while Mingo was 2-for-2 and Khyri Jones, 2-for-3.

Gavyn Gorsha added a 1-for-2 performance.

Jaryan Bias led Taco Bell with a 2-for-2 performance with a double, while Noah Pickens was 1-for-3.

G&J Land & Marine 9, Stansbury & Associates 3

Josiatt Voison doubled and G&J Land & Marine Food Distributors defeated Stans-bury & Associates 9-3 in City League action Monday at Cypress Park.

Voison finished 1-for-2 for G&J.

TyJay Francois finished 1-for-2 with a home run for Stansbury & Associates.

A.J. Dohmann 11,

Offshore Hammers 5

A.J. Dohmann defeated Offshore Hammers 11-5 in Morgan City Recreation Department Dixie League action at Complex Park Monday.

Layf Bella led A.J. Dohmann with a 2-for-3 performance with two runs, while Eli Lodrigue was 1-for-2 with a run. Grant White added a 1-for-3 day with a run.

Kollin Nelson led Offshore Hammers with a 1-for-2 performance with a double. Other top Offshore Hammers offensive contributors were Gregory Hamer, 1-for-1 with two runs; and Tate Fontenot, a run.

Central Boat Rentals 12, Frogdog Sluggers 7

Ethan Toups had two dou-bles and Thomas Nini, a grand slam, and Central Boat Rentals defeated Fogdog Sluggers 12-7 in Morgan City Recreation Department Dixie League action at Complex Park Monday.

Toups finished 2-for-3 with a run, while Nini was 1-for-4. Ian Thorguson added a 2-for-2 performance with a run for Central Boat Rentals.

Samuel Nadar and Austin Cornes led Frogdog Sluggers’ offense. Nadar was 2-for-2 with a double and a run, while Cornes was 1-for-2 with a triple and a run. Bodie Hoffpauir added a 1-for-2 performance for Frogdog.

Stansbury & Associates 7, Tiger Island 6

Stansbury & Associates defeated Tiger Island 7-6 Thursday in Morgan City Recreation Department City League action at Complex Park

Blaze Ashley and Austen Gros each had two runs for Stansbury & Associates, while Ty Landry had a run.

Tylen Mingo led Tiger Is-land with a 2-for-2 perfor-mance with a triple and three runs, while Kade Allen was 1-for-3 with a run.

Skipper’s 12, Taco Bell 6

Collin LaCoste homered and Skipper’s for Sports defeated Taco Bell 12-6 in City League action at Com-plex Park Thursday.

LaCoste finished 1-for-1.

Other top Skipper’s offen-sive contributors were Colin Lasseigne, 1-for-1 with two runs, and Aiden Geisler, two runs.

Talen Askew led Taco Bell with a 1-for-1 performance with a run, while Noah Pickens, Keshawn Johnson, Owen Tabor and Jett Lodrigue all scored a run.

A.J. Dohman 18,

Frogdog Sluggers 1

A.J. Dohman defeated Frogdog Sluggers 18-1 in Dixie League action at Com-plex Park May 8.

Eli Lodrigue and Grant White led A.J. Dohmann as each finished 2-for-3 with four runs.

R.J. Bennett led Frogdog Sluggers with a 1-for-1 per-formance.

Sheriff Blaise Smith 16, Johnny’s Propellers 5

Sheriff Blaise Smith-sponsored team defeated Johnny’s Propellers 16-5 in Dixie League action at Com-plex Park May 8.

No stats were provided for Sheriff Blaise Smith’s team.

Gage Begley led Johnny’s Propellers with a 1-for-3 performance with a three-run home run.

Other top Johnny’s Propellers offensive contributors were Noah Guarisco, 1-for-2 with a run, and Bryce Solar and Morco Ordaz, each 1-for-3.

Johnny’s Propellers 4,

A.J. Dohmann 2

Jackman Lind tripled and Johnny’s Propellers defeated A.J. Dohmann 4-2 in Dixie League action at Complex Park May 6.

Lind finished 1-for-3 and scored a run.

Other top Johnny’s Propellers offensive contributors were Kaleb Nguyen, 1-for-1 with a run; Jase Reynaud, 1-for-1; and Bryce Solar, 1-for-3, a run.

No individual stats were available for A.J. Dohmann.

Central Boat Rentals 8, Dragna’s 6

Central Boat Rentals de-feated Dragna’s 8-6 in Dixie League action May 6 at Complex Park.

Nick Wiggins, Jace Mack-lin and Parker Fitter all scored a run for Central Boat Rentals.

Jamyre Bias led Dragna’s with a 2-for-2 performance with an inside-the-park home run and three runs.

Other top Dragna’s offen-sive contributors were Brian Cordero, 2-for-2; and Jayden Ward, 1-for-1.

Stansbury & Associates 13, Halimar Shipyard 7

Blaze Ashley tripled and Stansbury & Associates defeated Halimar Shipyard 13-7 May 6 in City League action at Cypress Park.

Ashley finished 1-for-2.

Other top Stansbury & Associates offensive contributors were Austen Gros and Ty Landry, each 1-for-1; and TyJay Francois, J.P. McCleary and Parker Gros, all 1-for-2.

Jaidence Taylor led Halimar with a 1-for-2 per-formance.

G&J Land & Marine 11, Taco Bell 5

Ethan Henry tripled and G&J Land and Marine Food Distributors defeated Taco Bell 11-5 in City League action at Cypress Park May 6.

Henry finished 1-for-2.

Other top G&J offensive contributors were Josiatt Voison, 1-for-1, and Aiden Henry, 1-for-2.

Dillon Ebbecke led Taco Bell with a 2-for-2 day, while Noah Pickens was 1-for-1 and KeShawn Johnson, 1-for-2.

Tiger Island 14, Taco Bell 10

Micah Wilkerson homered and Tiger Island defeated Taco Bell 14-10 in City League action May 2 at Complex Park.

Wilkerson finished 2-for-2 with two runs

Other top Tiger Island of-fensive contributors were Tylen Mingo, 2-for-2 with two runs, and Kahyri Jones, 1-for-1, a run.

Noah Pickens led Taco Bell with a 2-for-2 performance with two runs.

Other top Taco Bell offen-sive contributors were Jaryan Bias, 1-for-1 with a run; and Talen Askew and Beau LeBlanc, each two runs.

G&J Land & Marine 10, Stansbury & Associates 8

G&J Land & Marine Food Distributors defeated Stans-bury & Associates 10-8 in City League action May 2 at Complex Park.

Austin Rodriguez led G&J with a 1-for-1 game with a run.

Other top G&J offensive contributors were Chris Tran, 1-for-2, and Jarrius Ingram and Michael Carbonell, each a run.

Blaze Ashley led Stansbury & Associates with a 1-for-2 performance with a double and a run.

Other top Stansbury & Associates hitters were Austen Gros, 1-for-1; and J.P. McCleary, 1-for-2, a run.

Offshore Hammers 11, Frogdog Sluggers 7

Cade Menina had two hits, including a triple, and Off-shore Hammers defeated Frogdog Sluggers 11-7 in Dixie League action at Com-plex Park May 1.

Menina finished the game 2-for-2 and also scored two runs.

Other top offensive con-tributors for Offshore Ham-mers were Gregory Hamer, 1-for-1 with two runs, and Tate Fontenot, two runs.

Bodie Hoffpauir led Frog-dog Sluggers with a 1-for-2 performance with a double and a run.

Other top Frogdog Sluggers offensive contributors were Austin Cornes, 1-for-2 with two runs, and R.J. Bennett and Jakavior Kemp, each 1-for-2, with a run.

Dragna’s 13, Johnny’s Propeller 3

Anthony Bourgeois con-nected on two doubles and Dragna’s defeated Johnny’s Propeller 13-3 in Dixie League action at Complex Park May 1.

Bourgeois finished 2-for-2 and scored two runs.

Other top Dragna’s offen-sive contributors were Talen Black, 1-for-1 with a double and a run, and Jamyre Bias, 1-for-2, a run.

Gage Begley led Johnny’s Propeller with a 1-for-2 performance with a home run, while Kyle Stansbury scored a run.

Halimar 15, Skipper’s 14

Halimar Shipyard defeated Skipper’s for Sports 15-14 in City League action April 30 at Complex Park.

Ryan Valentine led Halimar with three runs, while Sage LaPoint scored a run.

Collin LaCoste led Skip-per’s with a 3-for-3 perfor-mance with a triple and two runs.

Other top Skipper’s offen-sive contributors were Jayce Sevin, 2-for-3 with a run, and Trent Stockstill, 1-for-2, a run.

G&J Land & Marine 7, Tiger Island 4

G&J Land & Marine Food Distributors defeated Tiger Island 7-4 in City League action at Complex Park April 30.

Maddox Justilian led G&J with two runs, while Chris Tran, Bubba Soto and Kaleb Boudreaux each scored a run.

Bacadi Alcina led Tiger Island with a 1-for-2 perfor-mance with a double and a run, while Kade Allen scored a run.

Johnny’s Propeller 8, Frogdog Sluggers 3

Johnny’s Propeller defeated Frogdog Sluggers 8-3 in Dixie League action at Complex Park April 29.

Noah Guarisco led John-ny’s Propeller with a 1-for-1 performance with two runs, while Kaleb Nguyen scored two runs.

Jakavior Kemp led Frogdog Sluggers with a 2-for-3 performance with a double and a run.

Other top Frogdog Sluggers offensive contributors were Jade Oliney, 1-for-1 with a run, and Jemon Webb, a run.

Dragna’s 10,

Offshore Hammers 2

Brandon Cordero collected three hits, including a double, and Dragna’s defeated Offshore Hammers 10-2 in Dixie League action at Complex Park April 29.

Cordero finished 3-for-3 and also scored a run.

Other top Dragna’s offen-sive contributors were Jamyre Bias, 2-for-3 with two runs, and Chaz Pickens, 2-for-3, a run.

Brayden Gros led Offshore Hammers with a 1-for-1 day with a run.

Other top Offshore Ham-mers offensive contributors were Kollin Nelson, 1-for-2 with a run, and Gregory Hamer, 1-for-2.

Halimar 9, Taco Bell 6

Halimar Shipyard defeated Taco Bell 9-6 in City League action at Cypress Park April 29.

Ashton Ruffin led Halimar with a 1-for-3 performance with a double, while Hayden Norris was 1-for-1 with a double.

Stansbury & Associates 7, Skipper’s for Sports 2

Parker Gros doubled and tripled and Stansbury & Associated defeated Skipper’s for Sports 7-2 in City League action at Cypress Park April 29.

Gros finished the day 2-for-3.

Other top Stansbury & Associates offensive contributors were Austen Gros, 2-for-3 with two doubles, and TyJay Francois, 1-for-3, a double.

Zakayrn Ayers led Skip-per’s with a 1-for-2 perfor-mance with a triple.