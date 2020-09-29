Guys & Dolls Bowling League
Week 1
...........................W L
Boss....................4 0
Intl Alignment 4 0
Hensgens Bros..4 0
Satchel of
Richards ...........4 0
SNAFU...............3 1
Fishing
For Strikes..........3 1
Deep..................1 3
Bach’s...............1 3
Jerry’s Kids........0 0
Naughty But Nice.......0 0
Johnny’s Wrecker........ 0 0
Moe’s PoBoys .......0 0
Male: Anthony Falgout Jr. 247, 225, 240 games (712 series); Kenny Keton 289, 248 (697); Jeremy Dykes 244, 256 (691); Thad Torres 212, 235, 203; Kelvin Smith 223, 212, 222; Adam Adams 230, 202; Hunter Boudreaux 237; James Naverre 228; Gerard Labit 221; Pat Thibodeaux 206; and Chris Thibodaux 201.
Female: Mai Amador 209.