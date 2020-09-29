Guys & Dolls Bowling League

Week 1

...........................W L

Boss....................4 0

Intl Alignment 4 0

Hensgens Bros..4 0

Satchel of

Richards ...........4 0

SNAFU...............3 1

Fishing

For Strikes..........3 1

Deep..................1 3

Bach’s...............1 3

Jerry’s Kids........0 0

Naughty But Nice.......0 0

Johnny’s Wrecker........ 0 0

Moe’s PoBoys .......0 0

Male: Anthony Falgout Jr. 247, 225, 240 games (712 series); Kenny Keton 289, 248 (697); Jeremy Dykes 244, 256 (691); Thad Torres 212, 235, 203; Kelvin Smith 223, 212, 222; Adam Adams 230, 202; Hunter Boudreaux 237; James Naverre 228; Gerard Labit 221; Pat Thibodeaux 206; and Chris Thibodaux 201.

Female: Mai Amador 209.