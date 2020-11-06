Guys and Dolls bowling
Week 5 – Oct. 29
.....................................W L
Satchel of Richards....15 5
SNAFU.......................13 7
Fishing for Strikes......12 8
Boss.........................11½ 8½
Hensgens Bros...........11 9
Int’l Alignment.............11 9
Moe’s Poboys.............10 10
Balls Deep....................9 11
Jerry’s Kids..................8 12
Johnny’s Wrecker........7 13
Bach’s.........................6½ 13½
Naughty But Nice........6 14
Weekly high scores: (male) Anthony Falgout 224, 221, 210 (games); Adam Amador 235, 205; Rick Sartwell 203, 238; Devin Hidalgo 215, 201; Mark Hebert 202, 206; Gerard Labit 208, 206; Schaun Reed 202, 201; Jeremy Dykes 235; Chris Mayon 223; Marcus Jones 219; Thad Torres 215; Brett Keton 212; Sean Torgrimson Sr. 213; Kenny Keton 211 and Patrick Thibodeaux 204; and (women) Angela Fields 213; Lisa Powell 212; and Jennifer Moore 201.