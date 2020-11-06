Guys and Dolls bowling

Week 5 – Oct. 29

.....................................W L

Satchel of Richards....15 5

SNAFU.......................13 7

Fishing for Strikes......12 8

Boss.........................11½ 8½

Hensgens Bros...........11 9

Int’l Alignment.............11 9

Moe’s Poboys.............10 10

Balls Deep....................9 11

Jerry’s Kids..................8 12

Johnny’s Wrecker........7 13

Bach’s.........................6½ 13½

Naughty But Nice........6 14

Weekly high scores: (male) Anthony Falgout 224, 221, 210 (games); Adam Amador 235, 205; Rick Sartwell 203, 238; Devin Hidalgo 215, 201; Mark Hebert 202, 206; Gerard Labit 208, 206; Schaun Reed 202, 201; Jeremy Dykes 235; Chris Mayon 223; Marcus Jones 219; Thad Torres 215; Brett Keton 212; Sean Torgrimson Sr. 213; Kenny Keton 211 and Patrick Thibodeaux 204; and (women) Angela Fields 213; Lisa Powell 212; and Jennifer Moore 201.