Mark Welch made his first hole-in-one March 18 at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson on No. 15 using a 7-iron from 134 yards. Playing partners were Beau Martin, John Provost and Allen Crain. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Mike Wood, 71, shot a 69, including an ace on hole No. 2, on March 19 at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. It's his fourth hole-in-one on the golf course. He now has aces on four of the course's par 3's. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Golfers shoot holes in one at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild
