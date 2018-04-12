Mark Welch made his first hole-in-one March 18 at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson on No. 15 using a 7-iron from 134 yards. Playing partners were Beau Martin, John Provost and Allen Crain. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)

Mike Wood, 71, shot a 69, including an ace on hole No. 2, on March 19 at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. It's his fourth hole-in-one on the golf course. He now has aces on four of the course's par 3's. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)

Golfers shoot holes in one at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild

Thu, 04/12/2018 - 2:49pm Geoffrey Stoute

(Photos above)

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018