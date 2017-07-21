Girard routs Patterson 10U team, 15-1, in game 1 of state championship series

Jefferson Parish-based team, Girard, defeated the Patterson 10-year-old All-Stars, 15-1, Friday in the first game of the Dixie Youth AAA baseball state championship series at Johnny Downs Sports Complex. The game ended in the fourth inning due to a 10-run rule.

The second game of the best of three series will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. If Patterson wins that game, the all-stars will force a third game at 5 p.m. Saturday. The winner of the state championship series will advance to the Dixie Youth AAA World Series, which will be held in Oxford, Alabama, Aug. 5-10.

Patterson was the visiting team Friday and jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Drew Dinger singled and then scored on an RBI double by Brylon Jennings.

But Girard added eight runs in the bottom of the inning, and then extended its lead to 12-1 in the second inning. Girard scored three more runs in the third inning, but wouldn't get to bat in the fourth inning because of the 10-run rule.

Dinger, who was the starting pitcher for Patterson, led the team at the plate going 2-for-2 with two singles and a run scored. Patterson used four pitchers in the game.

Patterson, the Louisiana Dixie Youth South AAA Regional champion, knocked off undefeated Ville Platte twice Tuesday in Ruston to advance to the state championship series. Patterson had lost to Ville Platte, 18-4, earlier in the regional, but came back later in the regional to beat Ville Platte 5-0 and 3-2.

Girard, the north regional champion, advanced to the championship series after defeating West Carroll, 13-0.