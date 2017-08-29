Gilmore places second at horseshoe tournament

The Bayou Horseshoe Pitcher's Association's Tim Gilmore of Bayou Vista placed second in Class A at the Sid Plott Memorial Horseshoe Tournament Aug. 19 in Welsh. Gilmore finished with a 3.5-1.5 record and a ringer percentage of 60. Pat Pertuit won the event with a 4-1 record. She had a ringer percentage of 44.5. Charles Savoy of Jennings was third. He had a 3-2 record and a ringer percentage of 40.5. From left are Pertuit, Gilmore and Savoy. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)