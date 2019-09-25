Article Image Alt Text

LAD Services was the first-place net winner, shooting a 56. The team won a scorecard playoff over Whitetail Rentals. Above, Josh Hudson, right, accepts the first-place award on behalf of LAD Service from tournament official James Blair. (Submitted Photo/The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)

The first-place gross winner of Saturday's Friends of the Blue Lodge golf tournament was Luke Manfre Team, which shot a 65. Tournament official James Blair presents the team's award to Manfre, middle, and Gary Stansbury. (Submitted Photo/The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)

Whitetail Rentals was the second-net winner at the Friends of the Blue Lodge golf tournament after shooting a 56. Sean Denning, right, receives the team's award from tournament official
James Blair. (Submitted Photo/The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)

Louis Spitale, left, was the closest-to-the-hole winner at the Friends of the Blue Lodge golf tournament. He receives his award from tournament official James Blair. (Submitted Photo/The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)

Friends of the Blue Lodge golf tournament held Saturday

Wed, 09/25/2019 - 6:41pm

The Friends of the Blue Lodge held their annual golf tournament Saturday at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. The event, which featured a scramble format, benefits free masonry in St. Mary Parish. Below are the winners.

