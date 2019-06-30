Franklin's 10U All-Stars split district wins

BERWICK _ The Franklin 10U All-Stars posted a 14-12 victory over St. Mary Central Thursday in the 2019 District 3 – AAA Tournament played at the Berwick Civic Center Field.

The Franklin 12-year-old All Stars dropped a 9-5 decision to St. Mary Central in the 2019 District 3 Major Tournament opener Thursday at the Berwick Civic Center Field.

FRANKLIN 14, ST. MARY CENTRAL 12

In the opening round game of the District 3 – AAA contest, the Franklin All-Stars struck for eight runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a 14-12 win over St. Mary Central.

St. Mary Central opened with a 3-2 first-inning lead before Franklin rallied for four runs in the third, building a 6-4 cushion. St. Mary Central took a 10-6 advantage in the top half of the fifth frame. Franklin rallied for eight runs in the fifth inning, securing a 14-10 lead of which it would not relinquish. St. Mary Central added two runs in the top half of the sixth frame before coming up short in a 14-12 loss to Franklin.

Top hitters for Franklin included: Tre Edmond, 1-2, 2 runs, RBI, walk; Caleb Madison, 1-1, 3 runs, RBI, 2 walks; Dee Burden, 1-3, 2 runs, 3 RBI, walk; Luke Spangler, 1-2, 2 runs, RBI, walk; Aiden Sherville, 1-2, run, 2 RBI, 2 walks, Elijah Trosclair, RBI, walk; Eli Crochet, run; Peyton Ducet, 2 3, run, 2 RBI; Jayden Dwyer, 1-2, run Jayse. Hill 1-2, run, RBI, walk.

Four pitchers saw mound duty for Franklin, Luke Spangler gave up three runs on two hits with 3 walks and three strikeouts over two innings. Aiden Sherville went two innings, allowing three runs on one hit with four walks and one strikeout.

Tre Edmond pitched two-thirds of an inning, allowing four runs on two hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

Caleb Madison pitched 1 1/3 frames, surrendering two runs on no hits with one walk and two strikeouts.

The Franklin 10U All-Stars are: Tre Edmond, Caleb Madison, Dee Burden, Luke Spangler, Aiden Sherville, Jayden Dwyer, Elijah Trosclair, Jayse Hill, Coop Vaccarella, Payton Doucet, Carter Burgess, and Eli Crochet.

Coaches are Jerry Crochet, Jamon Vaccarella and Jake Spangler.

Franklin will return to action on Saturday at 4 p.m. versus Thibodaux in Game 3. St. Mary Central will face off against Thibodaux tonight at 6 in Game 2 of the 2019 District 3 – AAA Tournament at the Berwick Civic Center.

ST. MARY CENTRAL 9, FRANLIN 5

In the 2019 District 3 – Major best 2 of 3 Tournament, the St. Mary Central All-Stars earned a 9-5 win over the Franklin 11-and-12-year-old All Stars in Thursday’s opening round game.

St. Mary Central and Franklin were set to square off in Game 2 on Friday with Game 3 set for Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Berwick Civic Center.