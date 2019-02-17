Franklin wins district finale

J’Micheal Gray, Travis Zeno and Brayden Ward all scored in double digits, leading the Franklin Hornets to a 55-47 victory over the Catholic High of New Iberia Panthers in the District 7-2A finale Thursday at the FSHS Gym.

Franklin, the 2019 District 7-2A champion with an impeccable 12-0 record, will now await its first-round opponent in the LHSAA Boys Playoffs next week.

Franklin (20-9, 12-0) went on a 32-17 flurry over the second and third frames to turn back Catholic High.

In the first quarter, the Panthers took a 15-10 advantage. Franklin erased the five-point deficit, replacing it with a six-point cushion at 26-20 at the half following a 16-5 run. Franklin used a 16-12 spurt in the third stanza for a 42-32 lead. Catholic High managed to outpoint Franklin 15-13 in the final period but it was too little, too late as the high-flying Hornets soared to the 55-47 triumph while earning the 2019 District 7-2A Title with a perfect 12-0 record.

Gray poured in a team-high 16 points on six floor baskets and 4 of 6 freebies. Zeno bagged 12 points, including four deuces along with a flawless 4 for 4 night from the line. Ward drained five field goals for his 10 points.

Other top scorers for Franklin were: Kim Michael Provost, 8; Kalen Peters, 5; Zy’Quan Webber, 3 and Gharin Stansbury, 1.

Jarman Willis and Kolbe Chretien scored 17 and 14 points respectively for Catholic High.