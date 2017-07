Franklin All-Stars

The Franklin 8U All-Stars recently captured the District Title. Franklin 8U All-Stars won the Sportsmanship Award. Franklin will be traveling to Rayville, Louisiana July 6th and 7th to play in the State Tournament. Team members pictured are: (Bottom Row left to right) Dewantre Edmond, Cooper Vaccarella, Eli Crochet, Luke Spangler, Dakari Burden and Daylan George. Second row left to right, Caleb Madison, Riley Walden, Brodrick Joseph, Aiden Sherville, Jayden Dwyer and Micah Liner. Coaches are Jamon Vaccarella, Dewante Edmond, Jerry Crochet and Jake Spangler.