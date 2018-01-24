Franklin 57-31 win over Catholic High Panthers

Franklin improved to 3-3 in District 7-2A with a 57-31 victory over the Catholic High Panthers Tuesday at the FHS Gymnasium.

Franklin (9-13 overall) went on a 16-7 run in the first quarter while padding its lead at 30-10 at the half. At the end of the third quarter, the Hornets secured a lop-sided 45-16 advantage on the way to the 57-31 victory.

Ty Quan Webber led Franklin in scoring with 11 points. Joshua Parker tossed in 10 points while Isreal Washington, Travis Zeno and Brayden Ward all tossed in seven points apiece. Gharin Stansbury and Jarius Boyd tallied five points apiece while Jabari Daye scored four points and Zariq Perry had 2 points.

Trey Amos led Catholic High with 11 points.