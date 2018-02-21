FJHS Rattlers

The Franklin Junior High School Rattlers finished the season with a 33-2 overall record and a 13-1 Parish record. FJHS finished as Co-Parish Champions. The Rattelers took 1st Place trophies home from the Jeanerette Middle Coca-Cola Tip Off, Anderson Middle Tiger Classic, Belle Place Cardinal Shootout, and FJHS Rattler Shootout Tournaments while finishing in 3rd Place in the Louisiana Middle School State Championship Tournament hosted at ULM. Kneeling L-R: Dalen Edwards, Jakylyn Payton, Tye Webb, Devul Lewis Jr., Tavon Ballet, Jayshaun Johnson, and Ashton Page. Standing L-R: Head Coach Scott Burdett, Willis Jenkins IV, J’Michael Gray, Durall Alexander Jr., Kim Provost III, Zylan Perry, Dalyn Bell, Erinn Landry, Courtlon Ina, and Asst. Coach Christen Bell.