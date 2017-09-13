FHS, WSM host opponents; HMS, CHS away

As is scheduled, both the Franklin Hornets and the West St. Mary Wolfpack will play host their opponents on Thursday night while the Centerville Bulldogs and the Hanson Memorial Tigers will play on Friday night.

The Franklin Hornets (0-2) will play host to the Lafayette Christian Academy Knights on Thursday at J. C. Dry Stadium at 7 p.m.

The West St. Mary Wolfpack (0-2) will square off against the Northwest Raiders on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Wolfpack Stadium.

On Friday, the Centerville Bulldogs (2-0) will play host to the Delcambre Panthers in non-district action at Bulldog Stadium at 7 p.m.

The Hanson Memorial Tigers will travel to face the Westminster Crusaders of Opelousas on Friday at 7 p.m.

LCA at FRANKLIN

Franklin is coming off a 49-20 loss to the North Vermilion Patriots last week at J. C. Dry Stadium.

NORTHWEST at WSM

The Wolfpack return home to battle the Raiders after falling to the Opelousas Tigers last Thursday on the road.

DELCAMBRE at CENTERVILLE

HANSON MEMORIAL at WESTMINISTER

Hanson (0-2) is looking for its first win of the season after dropping a pair of home games to open the season.

