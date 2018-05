Willie Edwards Jr. recorded a hole-in-one May 5 at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild. Edwards recorded the feat at No. 7 from 167 yards using an 8-iron. His witness was Robert Jones. It was Edwards' first ace at the Atchafalaya at Idlewild and his fifth overall. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)