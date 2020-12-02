Doubles for Dollars Horseshoe Tournament held

The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association held the Doubles for Dollars Horseshoe Tournament Nov. 21 at Kemper Williams Park near Patterson. Mark Ordogne of Berwick and Jimmy Caillouet of Raceland won the tournament championship. Above, are Ordogne; Caillouet; Joe Primeaux of Broussard and Sharla Fontenot of Lacassine, second place; Jim Guzdial of Patterson and Pat Pertuit of Marrero, third place; and Ricky Pitre of Chauvin and Neil Whitney of Destrehan, fourth place.
Class Black
First place, Mark Ordogne of Berwick and Jimmy Caillouet of Raceland, 5 wins-2 losses, 11.4 ringer percentage; second place, Jim Guzdial of Patterson and Pat Pertuit of Marrero, 4½-2½, 22.9; and third place, Clay Weaver of Lacassine and Glen Hidalgo of Bayou Vista, 4½-2½, 11.4.
Class Blue
First, Joe Primeaux of Broussard and Sharla Fontenot of Lacassine, 6-1, 27.2; second, Ricky Pitre of Chauvin and Neil Whitney of Destrehan, 52, 21.9; and third, Louis Gaudet of Lake Charles and Nancy Woods of Monroe, 5-2, 31.9.
Playoff
First, (tournament champions) Ordogne and Caillouet, 1-0, 21.7; second, Primeaux and Fontenot, 0-1, 15.0; third, Guzdial and Pertuit, 1-1, 36.7; and fourth place, Pitre and Whitney, 0-1, 18.3.