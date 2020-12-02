Doubles for Dollars Horseshoe Tournament held

Doubles for Dollars Horseshoe Tournament

Kemper Williams Park

Nov. 21

Class Black

First place, Mark Ordogne of Berwick and Jimmy Caillouet of Raceland, 5 wins-2 losses, 11.4 ringer percentage; second place, Jim Guzdial of Patterson and Pat Pertuit of Marrero, 4½-2½, 22.9; and third place, Clay Weaver of Lacassine and Glen Hidalgo of Bayou Vista, 4½-2½, 11.4.

Class Blue

First, Joe Primeaux of Broussard and Sharla Fontenot of Lacassine, 6-1, 27.2; second, Ricky Pitre of Chauvin and Neil Whitney of Destrehan, 52, 21.9; and third, Louis Gaudet of Lake Charles and Nancy Woods of Monroe, 5-2, 31.9.

Playoff

First, (tournament champions) Ordogne and Caillouet, 1-0, 21.7; second, Primeaux and Fontenot, 0-1, 15.0; third, Guzdial and Pertuit, 1-1, 36.7; and fourth place, Pitre and Whitney, 0-1, 18.3.