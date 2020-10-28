Clayton Isles Memorial Horseshoe Tournament

John Blank Sports-man Park

Welsh

Oct. 24

Class A

First place, Tim Gil-more, Bayou Vista, 5 wins-1 loss, 62.1 ringer percentage; second place, 2nd Place, Ron Smith, Lake Charles, 4-2, 36.3; and third place, Mary Begnaud, Lacassine, 3-2, 33.5.

After a tie in regulation play, Gilmore defeated Smith in a 40-shoe playoff game to claim Class and Tournament Champion-ship.

Class B

First, Danny Navarre, Carlyss, 4-1, 32.5; second, Larry Pertuit, Marrero, 3-2, 19.5; and third, Sharla Fontenot, Lacassine, 3-2, 36.5.

Class C

First, Benita Williams, Lake Charles, 5-1, 7.5; second, Joseph Thomas IV, Erwinville, 4-2, 13.0; and third, Ruby Navarre, Carlyss, 3-2, 8.1.

After a tie in regular play, Williams defeated Thomas in a 40-shoe playoff game to claim class title.