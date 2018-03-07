Chelsie Hebert leads Bulldogs past Lady Bears

CENTERVILLE _ Chelsie Hebert belted a walk-off single, lifting the Centerville Lady Bulldogs to a 6-5 District 7-A victory over the Gueydan Lady Bears Tuesday at the Centerville Lady Bulldog Field.

Hebert, who was also the game-winning pitcher, singled home the game-winning run, breaking a 5-5 tie, propelling CHS to the important 6-5 league victory.

Marlee Darden connected on a home run while going 1 for 4 with a pair of runs-batted-in.

Centerville stormed back from a 4-1 deficit with three runs in the bottom half of the fifth frame, knotting the game at 4-4.

Gueydan broke the 4-4 tie with one run in the top half of the sixth frame for a 5-4 advantage.

CHS answered with a run of its own in the bottom half of the sixth frame, forcing the 5-5 tie.

In the bottom half of the seventh frame, Hebert ripped the walk-off single, giving Centerville the resounding comeback 6-5 victory.

Hebert was the winning pitcher, going seven innings, allowing five runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and no walks. On the day, Hebert tossed 62 strikes of her 84 pitches while facing 30 batters.

Lepretre took the loss for the Lady Bears after working five innings, giving up four runs on six hits.

Leading hitters for the CHS Lady Bulldogs were: Chelsie Hebert, 3 for 5, game-winning RBI; Rylie Candella, 2 for 3, 3 runs, walk; Marlee Darden, 1 for 4, homer, run, 2 RBI; Rachel LeBlanc, 2 for 4, RBI; Grace LeBlanc, run, RBI, 2 walks; Diamond Darden, 3 walks; Islee Finley, 1 for 4, run and Nevaeh McDaniel, 3 for 4, RBI.

McDaniel, Hebert, LeBlanc and Candella each had multiple hits for Centerville. Hebert and McDaniel collected three hits apiece to lead the Lady Bulldogs.

With the win, the Centerville Lady Bulldogs evened their District 7-A record at 1-1 on the season.

Centerville will travel to play Lafayette Christian Academy on Thursday at 4 p.m.

VERMILION CATHOLIC 12, CENTERVILLE 8

The Vermilion Catholic Lady Eagles claimed a 12-8 win over the Centerville Lady Bulldogs in the District 7-A opener on Thursday in Abbeville.

Chelsie Hebert took the loss for the Lady Bulldogs after working six innings, surrendering 11 runs on 13 hits with three strikeouts and one free pass.

Leading hitters for Centerville were: C. Hebert, 1 for 4, run; R. Candella, 1 for 3, home run, RBI, walk; M. Darden, 2 for 4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; R. LeBlanc, 2 for 4, double, run; G. LeBlanc, 2 for 3, double, 2 runs, walk; A. Lombas, run; D. Darden, 1 for 4, RBI and I. Finley, 1 for 4.

Centerville opened with a 1-0 lead while adding three runs in the fourth frame and three additional runs in the sixth and one more in the seventh inning.

VCHS tallied three runs in the first inning for a 3-1 advantage before striking for four more in the third inning, one in the fourth along with two more in each of the fifth and sixth innings.