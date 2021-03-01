Central Catholic takes on Sacred Heart; Patterson heads into second round of hoop playoffs

Two Tri-City area boys basketball teams will play in the regional round of the high school playoffs Tuesday in their respective brackets.

Central Catholic will host Sacred Heart in Division IV action, while Patterson will travel to Booker T. Washington in New Orleans in Class 3A. Both games will begin at 6 p.m.

Below are previews of the contests.

Central Catholic vs.

Sacred Heart

The No. 6 Central Catholic Eagles’ postseason will begin when they host No. 11 Sacred Heart.

Unlike the nonselect brackets, select brackets do not include bi-district round action, so teams begin the postseason in the second round.

Central Catholic enters the playoffs with an 18-4 mark. The squad finished 10-0 in District 7-1A action.

The Eagles have won three straight, most recently defeating Vermilion Catholic 51-45 at home on Feb. 19.

This season, the squad defeated Houma Christian, Barbe, Berwick, J.S. Clark Leadership Academy, Morgan City, Vandebilt Catholic, Lutcher, Centerville (twice), Hanson Memorial (twice), South Terrebonne, Covenant Christian (twice), Highland Baptist (twice) and Vermilion Catholic (twice).

Sacred Heart is 12-12 overall and finished 3-3 in District 5-1A action.

The squad has defeated Pine Prairie, Mamou, Ascension Episcopal, Oak Hill, Glenmora, Catholic-P.C. (twice), Bunkie, St. Edmund (twice), Westminster Christian and Grant.

Sacred Heart lost its regular season and District 5-1A finale to Westminster Christian 66-59 on Feb. 11.

Central Catholic and Sacred Heart have no common opponents.

Patterson vs. Booker T. Washington

The No. 9 Patterson Lumberjacks will hit the road for the second round of the Class 3A playoffs when they travel to No. 8 Booker T. Washington in New Orleans.

Booker T. Washington advanced to the second round after defeating No. 25 Iota 66-48 in the first-round in New Orleans Friday.

Meanwhile, Patterson held off No. 24 Frederick Douglass 59-54 in other first-round action at Patterson.

Booker T. Washington enters the second round with a 14-8 overall mark and a 4-1 record in District 10-3A.

Booker T. Washington’s other wins this season were against South Plaquemines, Edna Karr, Scotlandville, Plaquemine, Chalmette, Southern Lab, McDonogh No. 35, Sci Academy, Landry-Walker, M.L. King Charter, Ellender, N.O. Charter Science and Math and West Jefferson.

Patterson and Booker T. Washington have one common opponent in Ellender. Patterson lost to the Patriots, while Booker T. Washington defeated the Houma squad.