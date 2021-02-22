Central Catholic takes on Highland in hoop playoffs

Central Catholic is looking to pull the upset in its third meeting of the season with District 7-1A foe Highland Baptist.

The teams will meet in the regional round of the Division IV playoffs Monday at 6:30 p.m. in New Iberia. Central Catholic (5-10 overall and 5-5 in district) enters the postseason as the No. 15 seed, while Highland Baptist (20-4 overall, 10-0 in district) is the No. 2 seed.

The teams met twice in the regular season in district action, with Highland Baptist winning both games. Highland Baptist defeated Central Catholic 59-38 at home on Jan. 12 and then defeated the Lady Eagles 53-43 in Morgan City on Jan. 29.

Highland Baptist has won 12 straight since its last loss, a 49-47 defeat to Southside Dec. 19 at Hanson Memorial’s tournament. The win streak has included a 10-0 mark in district play.

In addition to common district opponents in Centerville, Covenant Christian, Hanson Memorial and Vermilion Catholic, the teams also have played common opponents in Acadiana, Southside and New Iberia. Highland Baptist split with Southside and defeated Acadiana twice and New Iberia once. Central Catholic lost its games against all three opponents.

Other victories for Highland Baptist this season are as follows: Jeanerette, David Thibodaux, Alexandria, Westgate, St. Martinville, Morgan City, Berwick, Centerville (twice), Covenant Christian (twice), Vermilion Catholic (twice) and Hanson Memorial (twice).

Central Catholic has won three straight entering Monday’s contest, defeating Centerville, Hanson Memorial and Covenant Christian to close the season.

The Lady Eagles’ wins come from two victories apiece against Centerville and Covenant Christian and a win against Hanson Memorial.