Central Catholic notches district win over HMS

MORGAN CITY _ The Central Catholic of Morgan City Eagles notched a 16-12 District 7-A win over the Hanson Memorial Tigers here Friday at Tiger Stadium.

Central Catholic secured a 12-0 lead on a pair early in the second quarter. Chris Singleton scored on a 1-yard plunge with 43.3 seconds remaining in the first quarter before breaking free on a 61-yard sprint at the 10:51 mark of the second quarter.

Hanson Memorial quarterback Mason Mendoza brought the Tigers back with a pair of third quarter scores. Mendoza tossed a 1-yard TD to Jake Srigley with 3:36 remaining in the third quarter as the Tigers trimmed Central Catholic’s lead to 12-6.

With 41.7 second remaining in the third quarter, Mendoza hit paydirt from six yards out, enabling the Tigers to slice Central Catholic’s lead to 16-12.

Hanson had the ball in CCHS territory with less than three minutes remaining before Bryce Grizzaffi intercepted Mendoza with approximately a minute remaining in the game.

On the ensuing drive, CCHS was held to five yards and forced to punt at its 40 yard line. Central Catholic’s punt was blocked and returned to the Central Catholic 10 with 29 seconds remaining.

Mendoza threw four straight incomplete passes and Hanson turned the ball over to Central Catholic.

Mason Mendoza led the Tigers in rushing with 8 carries for 66 yards and 1 TD. Jake Srigley had 4 carries for 23 yards while Stephen Rosamond had 8 carries 22 yards. Rock Hebert carried 3 times for 11 yards and Brian Sonnier had 3 carries for 0 yards

Mendoza connected on 6 of 17 passes for 42 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Jake Srigley caught three passes for 26 yards and one touchdown while Logan Rodriguez made 1 catch for 12 yards with Pierce Hanagriff catching one pass for 4 yards and Stephen Rosamond make one grab for 0 yards.

Chris Singleton led CCHS with 24 carries for 160 yards and 2 touchdowns. Davidyione Bias finished with 13 carries for 55 yards while Tyler O’con had 1 carry for 1 yard.

Taylor Blanchard completed 3 of 13 passes for 74 yards and 1 interception. Davidyione Bias went 1 for 3 for 1 yard.

DeDe Gant caught three passes for 74 yards while Brooks Thomas had 1 catch for 1 yard.

Hanson Memorial (2-5, 1-4) will travel to play Sacred Heart of Ville Platte on Thursday in non-district action.