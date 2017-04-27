LOGAN BROUSSARD scores as the Centerville Bulldogs posted a 16-1 bi-district State Class 1A victory over Lincoln Prep Wednesday at the Centerville High School Field.

Centerville wins over Lincoln Prep in playoffs

Thu, 04/27/2017 - 11:00am Roger Stouff

CENTERVILLE _ No. 14 seed Centerville defeated Lincoln Prep 16-1 Wednesday in the bi-district round of the nonselect baseball playoffs here at the Centerville High School Baseball Field.
Centerville’s Gage Burgess was the winning pitcher. He worked five innings, allowing only one earned run on only one hit with four strikeouts and two walks.
Leading hitters for Centerville were: Logan Broussard, 2 for 3, double, 3 RBI; Gage Burgess, 1 for 3, 2 RBI; Peyton Nash, 1 for 3, 2 RBI; Matt LeBourgeois, 1 for 1, triple, RBI and Morty Frederick, 1 for 3, RBI.
No. 14 seed Centerville will travel to battle No. 3 seed Delhi Charter in the second round of the State Class A playoffs.

