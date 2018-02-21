Centerville Lady Bulldogs take 26-3 victory over Lady Hornets

Riley Candella pitched the Centerville Lady Bulldogs to a 26-3 victory over the Franklin Lady Hornets Tuesday in an abbreviated contest at the FSHS Softball Field.

Candella recorded the win in the circle while working three innings, allowing one earned run on two hits with seven strikeouts and one walk.

Candella also led the Lady Bulldogs at the plate with a 2 for 3 effort with a double, 2 RBI and 2 walks.

Leading hitters for the Lady Bulldogs were: N. McDaniel, 2 runs, RBI, walk; C. Hebert, 1 for 4, 4 runs, 3 RBI, 2 walks; R. LeBlanc, run, 2 RBI, walk; N. Darden, 1-1, 2 runs, 4 RBI, 1 walk; G. LeBlanc, 2 for 2, 3 runs, 5 RBI, 3 walks; D. Darden, 1-1, 2 runs, 4 RBI, 3 walks; I. Finley, run, RBI, walk; N. Lofton, run, RBI, 2 walks; M. Darby, run, RBI, walk; A. Lombas, run, 2 RBI, 2 walks and L. Arcemont, RBI.

Noel Guillotte and Gyjada Milton worked in the circle for the Lady Hornets. Guillotte hurled one inning, giving up 13 runs on two hits with 11 walks. Milton pitched two frames, surrendering 13 runs on with 11 walks.

Leading hitters for the Franklin Lady Hornets were: M. Woods, run, walk; K. Marcott, single, RBI; Daijia Jones, single, RBI and Victoria Walker, 1 for 2, 2 RBI.